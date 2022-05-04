7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The common theme for the Ohio Valley today was grey and gloomy. Most of the rain fell in the early morning hours with a few sprinkles here and there since then. We will not see much of the sunshine over the next few days, but will be rewarded next week. High temperatures so far today was in the lower 60s after midnight. Winds have slowly started to shift to a northwesterly component, allowing for the cooler air to drop temperatures. A downward trend is expected into the evening hours. Tonight, cloud coverage will stay around with not much in the way of clearing. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will sit in the upper 40s, seasonable for this time of year.

THURSDAY: More clouds in the Ohio Valley skies. Yes it will feel mundane, but the sun will return and we all will be rewarded next week with plentiful sunshine. Seasonably warm air will return, as we flirt with 70 degrees for the daytime high. Winds will not be as noticeable compared to recent days.

FRIDAY: Another chance for widespread rain back in the forecast as we end the week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will likely be present for the morning and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are likely after lunch.

SATURDAY: Another round of rain showers for the region. From Friday into Saturday, we could see around 1-1.5 inches of precp. Localized flooding is possible due to the prolonged bout of rain. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Happy Mother’s Day to all moms across the Ohio Valley! Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s, just in time for all mothers to celebrate a warmer day. Temperatures will soar as we head into the new week.

MONDAY: A few more rays of sun are possible as a calmer weather pattern starts to settle in. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny with high temperatures getting back into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: All jokes aside, it is about to get warm across the Ohio Valley as temperatures are expected to soar near 80 degrees for daytime highs. Sunshine and blue skies will line the region as high pressure moves in.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and blue skies for the area. High temperatures will once again near 80 degrees. Keep the sunscreen around as UV index will likely be high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey