Stickiness returns for your halfway point to the workweek

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies but the temperatures start to inch towards the low 90’s. It will also start to feel more muggy and sticky out. Highs around 90-92.

THURSDAY: The heat returns as does the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Dew points continue to climb, so it will feel sticky. Highs around 90-92.

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity stick around with an increasing chance of those summer-time afternoon showers and storms. It is possible for a stray shower in the morning. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the weekend, but there is a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will still be above average by 5-10 degrees. Highs around 90-92.

SUNDAY: The heat lingers on, even if we do not want it to. Chance of an afternoon shower and rumble of thunder. Highs between 91-93.

MONDAY: The heat sticks around into the next work week. Highs around 89-91.

TUESDAY: High temperatures stay with no end in sight. The chance for P.M. showers also sticks around. Highs around 90-92.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

