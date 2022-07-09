Sunday: Pleasant day to wrap up the weekend. Plenty of sunshine under sunny skies with highs right around normal in the lower 80’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy for your Monday. Temperatures staying around average but a little warmer, with highs in the mid 80’s.

Tuesday: We could see some rain on Tuesday but thats looking to be our only day with rain this week. Partly cloudy skies with highs remaining in the mid 80’s with some afternoon thunder showers possible.

Wednesday: Sunshine returns for Wednesday. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80’s.

Thursday: Sunshine continues for your Thursday. Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the lower 80’s.

Friday: Sunny skies for your day on Friday. Highs remaining right at average in the lower 80’s as we finish out the week.

Saturday: Warm but pleasant start to next weekend. Temperatures warming to above average in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick