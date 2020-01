Still cold with little sunshine

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Few breaks in clouds, still chilly and dry, Highs 36-39.

TONIGHT: Several clouds still and cold, Lows 27-29.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers developing midday, Highs 40-43.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, light rain, flurries in evening, Highs 42-44.

SUNDAY: Turning partly sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 43-45.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and much nicer! Highs 52-55.

TUESDAY: Cloudy again with rain returning, mild, Highs 49-52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain mixing with snow, Highs 41-44.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman