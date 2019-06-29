Storms and gusty winds possible Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds, otherwise cloudy, Lows near 67.
SUNDAY: Very early fog, breezy, mostly sunny skies, Highs 80-83.
MONDAY: Sunshine remains, with clouds increasing around sunset, Highs 80-83.
TUESDAY: Slight chance for thunderstorms, partly sunny, Highs 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely, Highs 84-86.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds with a potential storm or two, Highs 85-87.
FRIDAY: A possibility for storms to pop-up, partly cloudy, Highs 85-87.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

