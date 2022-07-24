The chance for showers and thunderstorms continue for the overnight hours tonight into tomorrow morning. High heat and high humidity along with an advancing cold front give us the ingredients possible for some thunderstorms. Storms look to move through after midnight, but clear out during the later morning hours.

Monday: Am thundershowers likely for your day tomorrow. Things will start to clear out after 8am, leading to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain below average for your day on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms return for the middle of the week. Scattered thunderstorms likely for your day on Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Scattered thunder showers possible for your day on Thursday, as highs remain slightly below normal in the upper 70’s. Some areas could even sit as far down as the mid 70’s.

Friday: Rain starts to clear out Friday morning. Am scattered showers are possible, but partly cloudy skies will develop during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 70’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun for the beginning of your weekend. Partly cloudy skies for your day on Saturday with highs in the lower 70’s.

Sunday: Remaining partly cloudy for the day on Sunday, but seeing temperatures get back up into the lower 80’s, closer to our normal.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick