(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting the morning off with some storms as a cold front swings through the area. We could see some heavy rain at times and gusty winds. This should mainly wrap up as we go into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm, but cooler than where we have been with a high of 82 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers but these should generally be light. We could have a few storms making their way in overnight into Wednesday morning as well. Even cooler today with a high of 75 degrees.

Wednesday: Showers are likely back in the forecast and some storms could be with those in the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 79 degrees.

Friday: Clouds may slowly start to clear as we go through the day, and we will hold onto a chance for rain showers. High of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 82.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler