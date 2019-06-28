Storms possible late Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 63-67.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers by evening, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with thunder returning, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 82-86.

FRIDAY: Less sunshine with a few late-day showers, Highs 84-88.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker