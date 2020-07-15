Storms possible Thursday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 68-70.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs 90-94.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Less sunshine and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunder, Highs 90-92.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

