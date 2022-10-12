Your 7-Day Forecast for Wednesday October 12th-October 18th

We saw sunshine and warming temperatures begin our week, but as we move on into the second half of the week we are seeing some big changes.

Wednesday: While we lose the sunshine we keep the warmer temperatures for our day today. High temperatures right around 70 degrees with Partly cloudy skies begin our day. Some clear for the morning, but we do see clouds quickly roll on in throughout the day. Then by the time we make it to dinner time we see showers and thunderstorms popping up across the Ohio Valley.

Thursday: Thunderstorms and showers start the day. Most of the activity will be 3-6am. A couple showers and a rumble of thunder possible just after midnight and even some more showers after the sun comes on up. Otherwise we will see skies clearing on out and temperatures on the cool side thanks to a cold front. Expect to see your high temperatures in the low 60’s

Friday: Temperatures continue to drop but we see the sunshine hang around. Mostly sunny skies for your Feel Good Friday, with our high temperatures in the upper 50’s. Some areas could even possibly sit in the lower 60’s.

Saturday: Still a pleasant start to the weekend, we will just see less sunshine. Partly Cloudy skies for your Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Skies remain partly Cloudy with high temperatures right around 60 degrees. Most areas will sit in the upper 50’s. We also have the chance for some more showers, beginning for the afternoon hours on Sunday,

Monday: Showers hang around and temperatures cool. Partly to mostly cloudy for your Monday with the chance for scattered showers.

Tuesday: Some sunshine but a very chilly day for your Tuesday. Partly Cloudy skies with our high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

