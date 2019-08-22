Storms roll in this afternoon

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated t-storms, Highs 83-86.TONIGHT: Drying out and still mild, light breeze, Lows 68-70.THURSDAY: Breaks in clouds with several showers/thunder, Highs 77-79.FRIDAY: AM shower then drying out with sunshine, cooler, Highs 74-77.SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant and beautiful day, Highs 77-80.SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, still dry, a bit warmer, Highs 79-82.MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then afternoon showers returning, Highs 80-83.TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, stray shower possible, Highs 82-84.