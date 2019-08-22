Breaking News
Storms roll in this afternoon

Marginal risk for severe storms

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy, rain and thunderstorms likely, dropping humidity, Highs 77-80.
FRIDAY: AM shower then drying out with sunshine, cooler, Highs 74-77.
SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant and beautiful day, Highs 77-79.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, still dry, a bit warmer, Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then shower retuning late evening, Highs 80-83.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, PM showers/thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers, Highs 82-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

