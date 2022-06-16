7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was another hot and hazy day across the Ohio Valley. We had another sun filled start with patchy clouds starting to fire up past lunchtime. A cold front is drifting into the region later this evening with the possibility of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns for the day include damaging wind gusts and the potential for hail. Downpours and lightning will also pose a threat. Tornadic activity is low, but not zero. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has most of our region outlined until 9 PM as well. Daytime highs were back in the low 90s with tropical dew point levels. Tonight, most of the showers and storms will be cleared out by midnight. No relief in regards to overnight lows as we bottom out in the lower 70s, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler for afternoon highs tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid to low 80s. A stray shower or two is possible in the morning hours, then we clear things out. It will feel more bearable to be outside. Make sure you stop over to Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. and support your local animal shelters. Winds will likely be breezy behind the cold front, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph. A secondary cold front will reinforce the cooler air to begin the weekend Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable to describe the weather. Daytime highs will sit in the lower 70s. If you want to plan outdoor activities, it will be a great day to do so, just remember to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen. Temps will sit about 10 degrees below average.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads and farther figures across the Ohio Valley! In terms of the weather, crank up the grills and hangout by the pool! Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, with temperatures back on the climb. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rounds of showers and possible storms for the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be back in the upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for spotty showers in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values likely back in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the day. High temps will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey