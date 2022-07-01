FRIDAY: Should be a pleasant looking day today for the most part. Will be on the warmside with highs in the upper 80’s. Some showers and thunderstorms look to develop later tonight but mainly after midnight.

SATURDAY: Those showers and thunderstorms continue into your Saturday morning but will clear out by lunchtime leading to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80’s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and warmer temperatures continue. Highs in the mid to low 80’s with mostly sunny skies for your Sunday.

MONDAY: Sunshine will continue into Monday as well. High of 88 degrees under mostly sunny skies for the 4th of July.

TUESDAY: Temperatures cool back down to normal for your Tuesday, but showers and thunderstorms look to return to the area. Highs in the low 80’s with some scattered thunderstorms for your Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Thundershowers continue into Wednesday. Highs remaining in the lower 80’s.

THURSDAY: Highs in the lower 80’s for your Thursday with those thundershowers hanging around.

-StormTacker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick