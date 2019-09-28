Storms tonight then warm Sunday

7 Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms before midnight, mostly cloudy, Lows 62-65.
SUNDAY: Broken clouds and trending mainly dry and warm, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: More humid and hot with sun/cloud mix, Highs 85-88.
TUESDAY: Still plenty of heat and humidity, partly sunny, Highs 86-89.
WEDNESDAY Partly sunny and still dry and warm, Highs 83-86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and much cooler, Highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool, Highs 67-70.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman