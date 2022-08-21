Thunderstorms continue across the area as we finish out the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening tonight but things clearing out after midnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and thunder showers likely. High temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a couple isolated showers. High temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny skies return. High temperatures in the mid 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies agan with highs in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick