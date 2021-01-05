Stray flurries and cloudy for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: This will essentially be a cut and paste type forecast not only for today, but also the rest of the work week. We will struggle to clear out those overcast skies in the Ohio Valley because we do not have any upper level feature aiding us in moving them out of the region. The morning starts off with the chance of some patchy fog, especially in the lower lying areas. Throughout the morning and afternoon hours, there is a chance for some stray flurries if not isolated drizzle. There is enough low level moisture that there precip is likely to fall in localized spots but nothing widespread is expected to fall anytime soon. Temperatures will top off in the in the upper 30s and winds will not be much of a factor.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and seasonable as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the upper 30s once again. The wintry grey color known for the Northeast will stick around as well. The threat for isolated drizzle and flurries also remains.

THURSDAY: Mid 30s for our high and we stick around with the rather cloudy skies. Unexciting weather for us to begin 2021. The threat for drizzle/flurries look to clear out.

FRIDAY: The monotony continues. We are blanketed with gray and overcast skies and our high temperature will top off in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Ah yes, a possible change! We could see some filtered sunlight behind broken cloud coverage. Temperatures top off in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: There is a chance we welcome back the bright yellow orb in the sky with broken cloud coverage with glimmers of sunshine. Temperatures do not change, topping off in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: A stray flurry or two is expected with the potential of a system swinging through Monday into Tuesday. Too far into the future to discuss impacts. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and we stay cloudy.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey