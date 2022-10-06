7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The overall weather pattern for the day, average at best. We did start off the day with some periods of sunshine and blue skies. The clouds slowly moved through central Ohio and into our region around lunchtime. It did take all of the color out of the skies, but the good news was no falling precip. Temperature wise this morning, we woke up to the mid to upper 40s with a few instances of fog. This afternoon, we returned back to the seasonal category with temps in the mid to upper 60s. This evening, the clouds will gradually clear out west to east for a brief period. I do not expect to see much sun before sunset at 6:57 PM. Tonight, we will trend mainly clear and quiet with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 40s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies and cool air will return as we head into the day tomorrow.

FRIDAY: An increasing cloud deck with a rude awakening to some cold air. A cold front will move in for the morning hours and we could see a few rounds of light rain in the morning and early afternoon hours. Coverage will be spotty in nature with very dry air overhead. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 50s. Wind could also be a bit breezy, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Bring a jacket as you head out to Friday night football, temperatures around kickoff will be hovering in the 50s and 40s. Friday night into Saturday morning, overnight lows will be down in the upper 30s. This means we could see isolated instances of frost developing. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cold air. Daytime highs struggle to get out of the mid to low 50s. Saturday night into Sunday morning overnight lows will be down in the mid-30s. This means we could see instances of frost developing across the region. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors. I will keep an eye out for changes in the temperatures.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine with high pressure still in control. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a great day to be out at a pumpkin patch or head out for some hiking!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 60s. It will be a very nice-looking day.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sunshine for the day. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid-60s. High pressure will stay in control for a few more days.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will return with the chance for some rain showers as we head into the second half of the day. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. We will see a chance for rain showers and breezy winds. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey