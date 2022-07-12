7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and patchy clouds were the name of the game across Southeastern Ohio and The Northern Panhandle. We had rounds of rain sporadic across the area early in the day with a mixture of sun and clouds afterwards. The primary areas that received some heavier pockets of rain were south of I 70. The Eastern Panhandle and Western Maryland saw widespread heavy rain with numerous rumbles of thunder. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s today with very muggy conditions as well. The cold front that brought our rain showers will clear out through the overnight hours and drop dew point temperatures back to comfortable and tolerable levels. Most of the rain will start to wrap up in the next few hours will filtered sunshine for the evening. Tonight, patchy clouds will be around, but we will stay mainly clear. Muggy and sticky air will linger until our winds fully shift. Overnight lows will dip down to the mid to low 60s with patchy fog possible.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure starts to build in across the Ohio Valley, clearing out cloudiness and high muggy levels. We will put the high back in the lower 80s with dew points trending to be more so comfortable than anything else. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will trend dry. An upper-level system could pop off a stray storm for areas to our west.

THURSDAY: Plentiful blue skies and sunshine across the board with that pocket of high pressure in place. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. It will not feel sticky or uncomfortable.

FRIDAY: More sun to end the week with temperatures back in the seasonable summer standard! Meaning we will max out in the mid to low 80s. A great day to be out by the pool or to grill up some burgers and hot dogs for dinner!

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with a slight increase in temperatures. We will trend back in the mid-80s for daytime highs with a return of mugginess.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of scattered showers and possible storms. Still too early to time out the round of rain, but our next cold front is expected to push through then. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A chance for scattered showers will be in play for the start of the new week.

TUESDAY: More clouds and possible showers for the morning hours of Tuesday. Daytime highs will sit in the mid lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey