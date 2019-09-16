Stray sprinkles possible today

Weather

Mostly cloudy skies take over

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles both AM and PM, Highs 81-83.
TONIGHT: Drying out with mostly cloudy skies, Lows 60-63.
TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix, mainly dry and pleasant, Highs 79-82.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear skies, unseasonably warm still, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and warm, Highs 80-83.
FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, slightly warmer, Highs 81-84.
SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Chance of showers in afternoon, very warm, Highs 85-87.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter