Stray sprinkles possible today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles both AM and PM, Highs 81-83.
TONIGHT: Drying out with mostly cloudy skies, Lows 60-63.
TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix, mainly dry and pleasant, Highs 79-82.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear skies, unseasonably warm still, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and warm, Highs 80-83.
FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, slightly warmer, Highs 81-84.
SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Chance of showers in afternoon, very warm, Highs 85-87.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman