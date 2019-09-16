Stray sprinkles possible today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles both AM and PM, Highs 81-83.

TONIGHT: Drying out with mostly cloudy skies, Lows 60-63.

TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix, mainly dry and pleasant, Highs 79-82.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear skies, unseasonably warm still, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and warm, Highs 80-83.

FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, slightly warmer, Highs 81-84.

SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 84-86.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers in afternoon, very warm, Highs 85-87.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman