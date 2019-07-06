Strong storms continue on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds possible, Lows 67-69.

SUNDAY: Fog early, then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-85.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and not as humid, Highs near 85.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, staying dry and less humid, Highs 85-87.

WEDNESDAY: Possible storms developing, otherwise mainly sunny skies, Highs 86-89.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely, Highs 81-83.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, cooler, Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Staying nice, much more sun than cloud, Highs 82-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler