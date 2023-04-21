WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another round of showers and storms will be likely for the Ohio Valley Friday evening and during the overnight hours, a few of these storms could be strong enough to cause severe conditions.

Warm Front moving into the NE and Cold front across the Great Lakes

SET UP:

Another low pressure system is moving on through the Ohio Valley.

A warm front lifted through Thursday giving us sunshine with a few passing high clouds and temperatures back into the 80’s.

Following behind that warm front, is a cold front that will likely bring us showers during the overnight hours on Friday into Saturday, but a few storms ahead of the front will be possible.

Upward energy lacks throughout much of the day thanks to dry weather and weak lift.

A look at predictor Friday evening

Initial round of showers and storms will be after dinner and before sunset. Most of these storms stay along I-77 and West of us, but a stray or Isolated storm across Eastern Ohio and the West Virginia cannot be ruled out.

Predictor for Saturday morning

The bulk of our rain will roll through during the morning hours.

The best chance will be just before sunrise and will last until lunch time.

Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms Friday Evening

IMPACTS:

While we lack ingredients for widespread severe weather, strong storms are not out of the realm of possibilities.

Remember that any storm can bring heavy downpours and strong gusty winds.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team with continue to monitor the changing conditions.