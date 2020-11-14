Strong winds and rain to start off Sunday

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Expect to stay inside for the beginning of your Sunday. Rain beginning in the early morning hours, but the bulk of the rain will begin in the later morning hours and taper off quickly in the afternoon. High winds are expected out of the South at 17-24mph with gusts up to 47mph possible. High temperature of 60.

Monday: Monday be a lot more pleasant with mostly clear skies and a high temperature of 48.

Tuesday: Light snow flurries are expected on-and-off throughout your Tuesday. Mostly sunny with a high temperature of 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, high temperature of 41.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 57.

Friday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 58.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler