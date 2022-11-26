SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain showers and a chance for Thunderstorms. Winds will be southerly 15-20mph with gusts up to 40mph. The high temperature for the day will be 60 degrees and the low will be 41 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with AM Drizzle possible. Winds will be west northwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 46 degrees and the low will be 39 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 55 degrees and the low will be 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 57 degrees, and the low will be 27 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 38 degrees, and the low will be 25 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 49 degrees, and the low will be 41 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the south southwesterly 05-10mph gusting up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees, and the low will be 32 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi