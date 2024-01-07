WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Strong and potentially damaging winds will move through parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has already begun to issue High Wind Watches for the higher terrains in central West Virginia, and has outlined our counties in the Ohio Valley under a hazardous weather outlook.

Winds are likely to be sustained in the Ohio Valley anywhere between 15 and 25 mph, with peak wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will also accompany the winds Tuesday into Wednesday, with close to an inch and a half of rainfall being dumped on us throughout the event.

The most impactful winds will likely be experienced early afternoon Tuesday, ahead of the passing disturbance where Christmas lights or decorations, or unsecured objects outside are likely to blow away.

