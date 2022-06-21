(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Summer has finally arrived! The first day of summer is bringing the heat, humidity, and sunshine. A few clouds may be around for the start of the morning, but it will quickly turn to sunny skies outside. The heat and humidity have also returned. High of 90 degrees with the humidity sneaking back into the forecast and making it feel a little stickier.

Wednesday: A few clouds make their way back for the day with showers and storms starting in the second half of the day, mainly in the evening. Some storms can also be expected as this cold front moves through which is why we are under a 1/5 risk for severe weather. Isolated severe storms are possible, but the main concerns will be gusty winds and possible hail. High of 91 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 83 degrees. The humidity should be a bit more bearable.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 88 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 89 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 88 degrees.

Monday: Clouds will start to clear out and give a bit more sunshine. High of 78 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler