Summer conditions return to the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies once again, with today being warmer and feeling more like summer. Across the region, we are still under the influence of high pressure currently positioned in the Chesapeake Bay. Current out the door temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 50s right now, which is warmer than what we had yesterday. A few clouds are present as well and they are expected to clear out as the morning progresses. Mostly sunny skies will be around as we push into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will range in the low to mid 80s for our high and the pool-cast is a go!. It is fantastic weather to be outside and get any chores done around the house, just be mindful that the UV index will be very high once again. That means sunburn will take place in about 20 minutes to exposed skin. Also be careful in the sun, since it will be warmer than yesterday, drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in the shade or inside. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will stay with mainly clear skies again and overnight lows will be slightly warmer. We will bottom out in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds will mix in some sun throughout the day. At times the sun will win, others the clouds. Temperatures will stay mild, in the mid 80s for our high. Overall, another good weather day for outdoor activities. It does look like you will be able to fire up the grills because rain showers look to hold off till the weekend.

SATURDAY: Clouds and rain showers will be the dominant trend for the Ohio Valley in the upcoming weekend, but most days will not be full washouts. We will have temps in the mid 80s with rain showers likely to be off/on from the morning into the evening. A thunderstorm or two is also possible in the afternoon. The muggy air will also start to make its presence felt once again and stick around for almost a week.

SUNDAY: Most of the day Sunday will be dry, aside from a stray shower or two that fires up in the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 80s. It will remain muggy.

MONDAY: The start of the new work-week will keep the threat for rain in the forecast as well as the prominent cloud coverage. Temps will stay near 85 degrees for the high.

TUESDAY: More active weather as we roll into Tuesday. Cloudy skies and rain showers are likely to be in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and rain showers as we head into Wednesday. Most of the day will not be full washouts, but for now it is still uncertain. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s. It looks like we will remain with muggy air still.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey