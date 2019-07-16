Breaking News
Summer heat and humidity kick up

Remnants of Barry bring the moisture

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Turning mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in afternoon, Highs 85-88.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, heavy rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 83-86. THURSDAY: AM showers ending then some sky-clearing, warm, Highs 85-88.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, really hot and humid, Highs 91-94.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine with high humidity and hot, Highs 92-94.
SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 89-92.
MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix with few thunderstorms, Highs 86-89.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

