Summer-like afternoon heat

TONIGHT: Humid with patchy clouds and fog, Lows 65-69.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 87-89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 85-89.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 63-67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs 70-74.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs near 70

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

