Summer-like afternoon heat

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Humid with patchy clouds and fog, Lows 65-69.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 63-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs 70-74.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs near 70
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker