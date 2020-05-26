https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Summer-like temperatures this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Plenty of morning sun with afternoon clouds, very warm, Highs 85-88.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and very mild, Lows 64-66.
WEDNESDAY: Warmth continues, few showers/t-storm in pm, Highs 83-86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-84.
FRIDAY: Not as warm, rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Morning shower then partly sunny afternoon, Highs 70-73.
SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry and sunny, Highs 67-70.
MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs near 70.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter