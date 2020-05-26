Summer-like temperatures this week

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Plenty of morning sun with afternoon clouds, very warm, Highs 85-88.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and very mild, Lows 64-66.
WEDNESDAY: Warmth continues, few showers/t-storm in pm, Highs 83-86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-84.
FRIDAY: Not as warm, rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Morning shower then partly sunny afternoon, Highs 70-73.
SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry and sunny, Highs 67-70.
MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs near 70.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman