Huntington, W.Va. (WTRF) – All winter long, many of us look forward to the hot fun in the summertime.

Swimming in the pool, relaxing under an umbrella—it all sounds like paradise when we’re freezing under a blanket in January.

But then…the reality of June sets in.

Today West Virginia is suffering under oppressive feels like temperatures no matter where you go…and things may not get a whole lot better.

Weather experts are predicting a slightly more hot and muggy season than usual, something state climatologist Dr. Kevin Law attributes to a fairly uncommon weather event.

I think the most unusual thing is that we’re probably in the process of a triple back-to-back-to back La Nina year. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

La Nina refers to the cooling of the Pacific Ocean surface temperatures—and has massive effects on the entire world.

It typically makes our summers warmer and drier, and when you combine that with warmer air pushed our way, you can expect to keep the short sleeve shirts around.

You’re always trying to get atmospheric balance. So if you have cool air out west, you’re going to typically expect to see warm air out east and vice versa. Zach Petey, 7News Chief Meteorologist

But it’s not just the mercury in the thermometer that matters—it’s also the amount of water in the air.

In summer, you feel that air you can wear because there’s so much more vapor floating around, which is measured through a number called the dewpoint.

When we start to see dewpoints get around 70, that’s when you start to hear people complain. ‘Oh my gosh it’s miserable outside,’ you go outside, you start to sweat. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

And with the Northern Panhandle hitting dewpoints well above 70—you can bet there’s a few people saying that.

But Dr. Law says if you’re up in the mountains—consider yourself lucky, because you’re feeling cooler than the rest of us at lower elevations.

We might compare moreso with some of the northeastern states, up in like in the mountainous area of West Virginia. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

But if you’re down by the river, find a shady place and bring a water bottle—we’re in for a stuffy summer.

Tune into 7News Thursday evening to see Part 2 of our Summer Preview—all about precipitation and the upcoming hurricane season.