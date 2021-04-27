Summer temperatures are returning as we near the end of April

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The heat will get kicked on and we will go from Spring to near Summer like temps for today. A very mild start to your morning has temperatures in the upper 40s and you may not even need a jacket. Mostly sunny skies are expected but we could see a few more clouds in the afternoon. The sunshine being out means the UV index will be high today. Do not forget to wear sunscreen or protective clothing if you are outside today. High temperatures will max out near 80 degrees, feeling more like summer! The see-saw effect of Spring will certainly be seen and felt for us this week as we go from Spring to Summer conditions. Winds will blow from a southwesterly direction around 10-15 mph and gusts of 25 are possible. The southwesterly winds will bring in that much warmer air for today and tomorrow. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will be in the lower 60s and clouds will start to increase.

WEDNESDAY: Our next weathermaker is expected to swing through Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing with it rain showers and a stray storm. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s, which is still well above average. Breezy winds are also likely with gusts upwards of 35 possible. Soaking rain is likely as we head into the overnight hours.

THURSDAY: A grey and dreary day is likely in our region. The low pressure system that swung through on Wednesday will keep rain showers in the forecast for most of the day. A thunderstorm or two is possible as well. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s. We will stick with breezy conditions as wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers should wrap up by the mid-morning hours with partly cloudy skies from there on out. Temperatures will max out in the lower 60s and we will return to more of a normal/Spring pattern.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are likely for most of the day and we will stick with temps in the mid 60s for our afternoon high.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds to end the weekend. Temperatures max out around 70 degrees.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be back in the 70s to start the next work-week. As of now we will see mostly sunny skies.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey