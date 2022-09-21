Wednesday: Cloud cover for the morning with plenty of afternoon sunshine. One last day of warm to hot temperatures for our last day of summer. Temperatures in the mid 80’s with dew points increasing throughout the day, so things will feel pretty warm and sticky. We will also see some thunderstorms roll on through this evening thanks to a cold front. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe. With our main chance to see heavy downpours, gusty winds, some small hail, and even an isolated tornado.

Thursday: Cold front moves through to begin fall and we will really notice the change. Clearing skies for your day tomorrow, but temperatures will be below average sitting in the mid 60’s.

Friday: Beautiful end to the end. mostly sunny skies for your Feel Good Friday, with high temperatures in the low 60’s. Humidity will have dropped so things are going to feel cool and refreshing.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun but pleasant to begin the weekend. Partly Cloudy skies for your Saturday with our high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Cloud cover hangs around but slightly warmer for your Sunday. High temperatures around 70 degrees under Mostly Cloudy skies. We could see a late afternoon and evening shower or 2.

Monday: Fall is in full swing as we begin the next week. Mostly Cloudy for your Monday with high temperatures in the mid 60’s with the chance for a couple showers.

Tuesday: Clearing out and cooling slightly for your Tuesday. Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the low 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick