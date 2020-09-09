Summertime weather expected for your September 9th

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: The sunny and above average temperatures will be around yet again thanks to high pressure to our south and a stalled front through the Midwest, not bringing anything in terms of weather makers to the Ohio Valley yet. This could be the last stretch of upper 80 degree weather. It will feel slightly muggy out but not overly oppressive with dew point hovering near 65 today. Certainly want to have the sun glasses on hand for the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine. Highs around 87-89.

THURSDAY: The high heat and summertime weather will linger one more day. Expected highs around 86-88.

FRIDAY: We will begin to return closer to average temperatures as we approach the weekend. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs around 80-82.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, as well as a threat for rain showers returning to the area in the afternoon. Highs around 81-83.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a rain-plagued day is expected since there is a threat for rain showers and possible storms off and on through the day. Highs around 77-79.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with near average high temperatures around 78-80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and we start to see the seasonable weather consistently. Highs around 76-78.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey