Summery weather with afternoon showers and storms possible

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: The day will start off with some patchy clouds lining the sky. As we head into the afternoon I expect clouds to build in ahead of an approaching weak cold front. The high heat will continue on but it will feel noticeably more sticky out compared to yesterday. With the heat and humidity increasing, so will the chance for the afternoon and evening showers and storms. It feels like the dog days of summer. High around 89-91.

WEDNESDAY: Same story-line as Tuesday in terms of high temperatures and mugginess. We will start the day with mostly cloudy skies and they are expected to stick around throughout the day. Rain wise, there is a small chance for afternoon showers and storms again. Portions of the Ohio Valley will remain dry and could shape up to be a nice day for some. Highs around 88-90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected as we head into Friday eve. The unseasonable weather will continue, as will the threat for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs around 87-89.

FRIDAY: Broken clouds off and on are expected for Friday. There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. It feels like a broken record. Highs around 88-90.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the heat continuing on. There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs around 86-88.

SUNDAY: Another above average temperature day expected with partly sunny skies. The threat for the summertime showers and storms continue on. Highs around 84-86.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the ingredients for the summer-time showers and storms remain in place. Highs around 83-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey