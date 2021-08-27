Sun and clouds early with a few showers late in the day

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Rinse and repeat right? We have been in a pretty stagnant weather pattern and that will likely continue into the weekend. An increasing chance for rain comes as we head into Saturday and Sunday as hot and muggy conditions will return the chance for some pop-up rain showers. For the morning commute, expect to encounter some areas of fog this morning thanks to the rain showers yesterday. Some pockets could be dense as well, mainly along the Ohio River. Out the door temperatures sit in the upper 60s to low 70s once again. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy to start with more sunshine expected later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Muggy levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable. A few scattered showers could fire up past dinner into the evening hours. Not everyone will see rain today. Friday night football should not be a washout, but maybe plan to bring a poncho in case a shower decides to bubble up. Tonight, mainly clear conditions for the area. A few showers could be around as well. Temps bottom out in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and sun as we look ahead to the weekend. We could see a few showers in the area, but a washout is not likely. The best timeframe for rain will be in the afternoon hours with a stray sprinkle in the mid morning. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for our high. High mugginess will also provide the ingredients for the pop up showers. A thunderstorm is not out of the question either.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s. We will once again have a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain showers as we head into the last few days of August. Rain showers are expected to be more widespread in coverage, thanks to a possible cold front. Rain will fall throughout the morning and into the afternoon. We have a chance to break the wettest month of all time at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Temperatures max out in the mid to low 80s with a slight break in mugginess possible.

TUESDAY: A few showers could linger around into the AM hours on Tuesday with clearing skies into the afternoon. Muggy levels should be dropping as well. Temps get back to the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Happy September Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, dry conditions could finally make an appearance. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s with a stray shower possible. Muggy levels will stay low as well.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we transition to the back half of the week. Temperatures sit right around 80 degrees and it should feel more seasonable.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey