TONIGHT: A few showers were present for the morning hours north of I 70 today, with a few patches of fog in the lower lying regions elsewhere. Fog was not too widespread or dense, thanks to winds staying somewhat noticeable. Into the late morning and early afternoon, most of the region was on the dry side, although showers and storms started to fire up. Dew point temperatures were slightly sticky with daytime highs trending cooler than average, as we maxed out in the upper 70s. Scattered showers will stick around as we head into the evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, but some portions of the Ohio Valley could see a torrential downpour. Tonight, clouds will start to clear out partially with valley fog possibly developing. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the trend being dry for the day. There will be portions of the day that see more sunshine and others that the clouds reign supreme. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. It may feel slightly sticky, but not too oppressive. High pressure will build in for the second half of the day, meaning more sunshine by a feel-good Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s and the extended temperature outlooks keeps us slightly below average temperatures for the rest of the month. Normal highs are in the lower 80s to end the month of August.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly for the afternoon hours. The day will not be a complete washout. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with it starting to feel slightly sticky.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will start to feel quite sticky. The trend for soggy conditions will stick around into the next work-week.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with widespread rain likely in the area with the advancement of a cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain showers. Temperatures will max out in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies will reign supreme with more chances for rain in the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey