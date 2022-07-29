7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies were the name of the game for the first half of the day. It was warm and muggy to begin the day with overcast skies. As we approached the mid-morning hours, we started to see some sprinkles and isolated showers across the Ohio Valley. Widespread rain was not seen, just a few pockets here and there. As we transitioned into the afternoon, we started to see the clouds open up with a return of the sunshine. A stray shower or two could fire up closer to dinner, but the bulk of the region will stay dry and quiet. Cloud cover will continue to decrease as we head deeper into the evening. Tonight, the clouds will continue to clear out with the complete passages of the cold front. A return of seasonable cool air will be in place to start the morning tomorrow, as we wake up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly sunny skies with high pressure starting to make an appearance. Sky coverage will be cloudier than not, but there will be filtered sunlight throughout the day. We will max out thermometers in the lower 80s to upper 70s. It will be a nice day to be outside and soaking up some sunshine. Muggy levels will also be tame.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds in the skies, but still filtered sunlight across the land. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. We will likely continue the trend of muggy conditions through the end of July. Spotty showers could develop in the late evening hours, but most will hold off on precip until Monday.

MONDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Unfortunately, the start of school will be here before we know. Not the popular opinion I know, but just had be said. In terms of weather, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers once again. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Temperatures start to take off for the early stages of August.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a return of spotty showers. Daytime highs will start to trend warmer as we head into the early portions of August, maxing out in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the midpoint of the next week. We will max out thermometers in the mid-80s. We could see a few spotty sprinkles in the morning hours.

THURSDAY: A return of filtered sunshine for the Ohio Valley as temperatures start to crank up. We will see daytime highs back in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely be back in the muggy category, which could make heat index values very high.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with chances for rain in the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey