Sun/cloud mix and warm Saturday

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog, and not as cool, Lows 63-67.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warm again, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 80-82.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with scattered rain showers, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 66-70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

