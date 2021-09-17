Sun/cloud mix and warm Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog, and not as cool, Lows 63-67.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warm again, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with scattered rain showers, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 66-70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker