Sun/cloud mix and warmer Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds/fog and not as cold, Lows near 50.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 71-75.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine with additional rains showers, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day showers, Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker