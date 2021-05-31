Sun/cloud mix and warmer Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds/fog and not as cold, Lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 71-75.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.

FRIDAY: Some sunshine with additional rains showers, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with late-day showers, Highs 84-88.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter