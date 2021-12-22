Sun early then clouds return as we approach the end of Christmas week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clouds and cold air would best describe our weather early in the day. Brisk winds dropped wind chill values down in the teens and low 20s for most of the Ohio Valley. The clouds started to fade away as drier air moved in after the cold front passed by the afternoon. It was an overall cold day as temperatures struggled to get out of the mid 30s today. Tonight, the skies will stay mainly clear and winds calmer. This means another chilly morning is expected for tomorrow, as lows will drop down in the lower 20s. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph, allowing for a slight wind chill for the AM commute.

THURSDAY: A seasonable day is likely as we transition closer to the holiday. High temperatures will be back in the lower 40s but a warming trend is expected as we head into the weekend. Sky coverage will be mainly sunny to start with an increase in cloudiness by the afternoon. Winds will be rather calm again but starting to switch and blow from the south. That will decrease the odds of a white Christmas. If anything, it could be more brown than white with an uptick in rain on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Christmas Eve has arrived! The odds are not in our favor with the current forecast and trend in weather model data (yes I always like the trend). A new weather system will roll through, ushering in warmer than average air into the valley. This warm air will allow precip to fall as rain for the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will be in the low 50s. Winds will also start to become breezy late in the day.

SATURDAY: Merry Christmas to EVERYONE across the Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, keep an umbrella with you if you plan to travel to grandma’s house. A few lingering rain showers are possible throughout the morning and once again into the afternoon. Winds will stay breezy and temps will be mild, as we max out thermometers in the lower 50s once again. That will end our chances for a white Christmas. It may have been easier to have snow than rain because it will not look as pretty!

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with seasonably cold air in place. High temps will be back in the mid to upper 40s. We could see a stray shower early in the day, but most should remain dry.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for rain. High temps in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Staying grey and cloudy as we approach the end of the year. Temperatures remain very mild for the end of December, as we max out thermometers in the upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey