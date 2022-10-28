7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Some pockets of cloud cover for the beginning stages of our Friday with a cold start as well. We woke up to morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with some pockets of fog. Most of the fog started to lift around the mid-morning hours with sunshine becoming the dominant weather feature. High pressure started to move into the Ohio Valley this afternoon with mainly sunny skies for the surrounding area. Daytime highs were back in the upper 50s to low 60s, which is very seasonal for this time of year. The clear skies will be the trend for the rest of this evening and through the overnight hours. As you head out to the stadiums, grab a jacket as you step out the door. Kickoff temps will be in the lower 50s with halftime conditions approaching the mid-40s. Tonight, temperatures will continue to drop as we approach the morning hours of Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny is the trend for our Saturday! Great weather to be out doing Fall-like activities. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid to low 60s. This would be my pick of the week for the best weather day. Get out and do something fun for the last weekend of October.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the late evening hours. Most of the rain will hold off till the morning hours of Monday. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

MONDAY: A return of rain showers for the new week. Temperature wise, likely ranging in the mid to low 60s again. Expect scattered rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours. It is still too early to speculate how much rain will fall. Mother Nature may have a few more tricks up here sleeves than treats for any trick or treating endeavors, however models are agreeing that most of the rain wraps up for trick or treating times ~6 PM. I will keep my eyes on it for you.

TUESDAY: Happy November Ohio Valley! Mostly cloudy with a chance for a lingering shower or two early in the day. Clouds will start to clear out for the second half of the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will start to clear out with high pressure back in the forecast. Temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 60s as well.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny is the trend for now. Temperature wise we will max out near 70 degrees. How about that for early November weather!

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for the next rendition of football Friday’s, this time in November. Temperatures will trend in the upper 60s to low 70s as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey