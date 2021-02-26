Sun filled daylight hours for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Let’s take yesterday’s forecast and redo it today with the only adjustment being slightly warmer. High pressure continues to move in. This will allow some areas of the Ohio Valley to experience wall to wall sunshine, mainly in the morning hours. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 40s. A great looking day to end the work week. Not much to talk about from the winds. As we transition into the afternoon, a few more clouds are expected. The daylight hours will remain dry. The late evening hours however, is when precip starts. Rain showers will start to move in and become more widespread as we head into the early morning hours for your Saturday.

SATURDAY: It looks like we could see some rain showers in the region, mainly in the morning and then a chance in the afternoon. Clouds return, but a brief warm up to above average temperatures is on the way as we head into the fabled weekend. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies linger into the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will flirt with the mid to upper 50s for your high. There could be some rain showers that move into the region by the afternoon and those could linger on into Monday morning.

MONDAY: The next work week start off a new month. It does feel like 2021 is flying by. Weather wise, cloudy conditions stick around and temperatures will be in the mid 40s. There could be a stray rain drop or two as we transition into the morning hours.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for your day. Temperatures will top off in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild as we progress through the next work week. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 50s and it looks like we could see some spotty showers in the area.

THURSDAY: Clouds roll in as we head into the ladder half of the work week. We will see temperatures in the upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey