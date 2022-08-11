7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was not the worst of days in regards to the weather. There were a few pockets of dense fog early in the morning that started to clear out by mid-morning. We also had sun filled skies to start the day. We had an increase in cloud cover for the afternoon with the approach and passage of a cold front around 3-4 o clock. The showers provided a quick down pour then continued to advance to the south and clear out before dinner. Much drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere started to seep into our region as high pressure takes hold. That will provide sun filled skies into the Ohio Valley Friday and Saturday. Temperature wise, we maxed out in the upper 70s to low 80s today with dew points slightly noticeable. We will feel more comfortable as we head into the day tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will start to clear out as we head into the overnight hours. Cool and dry air will settle in allowing for a sunny start to a feel-good Friday. Maybe give the AC units a break and open the windows, overnight lows will be in the mid-50s with a north wind around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The area of high pressure fully takes hold with sun filled skies back in the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a refreshing air mass in place. Perfect weather to take an afternoon or evening stroll in the park of head over to Oglebay for a walk. Dew point temperatures will stay very comfortable through the weekend. Overnight into Saturday morning we will drop temperatures to the lower 50s, perfect bonfire weather.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly sunny skies with not much weather action going on for right now. High pressure will be in place, keeping conditions sun filled and dry. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. We will see temperatures near the mid-70s. A few showers are possible in the afternoon/evening hours, but the bulk of rain will hold off till Monday. An active air pattern overhead will lead way to rain chances into the next week.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few showers possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain. Most of the Ohio Valley will trend drier, but still too far out to determine the who, when, and where. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy conditions for mid-week with chances for rain. Temperature wise, we will remain in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the trend being dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey