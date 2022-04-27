7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sun was able to stick around for most of the day today as high pressure was parked overhead. There were a few pockets of clouds overhead at times today, but the brightness was a nice pick-me-up. Although the sun was out, the temperatures were not high. We only maxed out in the lower 50s today thanks to northwesterly winds at the surface, which allowed a steady stream a cool air to get funneled in. We will see another frosty cold morning across the Ohio Valley as the NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for the surrounding area. This goes into effect at 11 PM tonight and runs until 9 AM Thursday morning. Clear skies, calm winds, and cooler air will aide in the development of widespread frost across the Ohio Valley. Tonight, the skies will stay clear and wind will die down after midnight. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s for most of the area.

THURSDAY: Aside from a cold start to the day, calmer weather conditions will continue into the end of the week as temperatures start to rebound as well. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50s with mainly sunny skies. Broad high pressure will stay around into the early weekend. We will once again see cold air for Friday morning with overnight lows approaching the freezing mark. Frost/Freeze weather headlines will likely be issued again.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is the trend for now with temperatures expected to get into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It will be a nice quiet stretch for the weather department, although the new month will bring back a familiar feature.

SATURDAY: More sun for the Ohio Valley as we continue our upward climb in temps. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The first half of the day will feature sunshine, then for the afternoon we will likely see clouds increase across the valley. Our next weather maker is slated for the late evening hours with a return of rain showers. Widespread rain is likely as we turn the calendar to the new month.

SUNDAY: May first has arrived! Cloud coverage builds into the area with an increasing threat for rain activity. There will be pockets of widespread rain for the morning and afternoon hours. There could be a few pockets of thunder in the afternoon as well. Warmer air will lift into the Ohio Valley, with highs back in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds could get breezy at times.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. High temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will be likely as another cold front advances through. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the realm of possibility either. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers around the region. Daytime highs stay in the seasonal range, closer to the mid to upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey