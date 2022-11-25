7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More so a tale of two halves for the Ohio Valley. Black Friday started off a bit soggy with pockets of rainfall for the morning hours. Most of the rain started to wrap up by mid-morning with some pockets of sunshine through the afternoon. It was a nice change of pace for the region to see some morning rain then afternoon sunshine. Temperatures were in the upper 40s to low 50s for daytime highs this afternoon. Clouds will remain scarce as we head into the evening and through the overnight hours. High pressure will keep us sun filled for the day tomorrow. Tonight, we will remain clear with radiational cooling through Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the day. This will be the pick of the week with broad high pressure in control! An overall improvement compared to what was recently expected. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chances for rain will return as we head through the beginning of Sunday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, temperatures will rise with a change in winds expected.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with lingering rain activity for the morning and afternoon. Winds could be a bit breezy as well thanks to our next weather system moving in. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies will reign supreme with a change in winds possible. This will lead way to the return of colder than average air. Temperatures will likely range in the mid to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the day. Temperatures will sit around the 50-degree mark.

WEDNESDAY: Another weather system is forecast to move into the area for the last day of November. Winds could become a bit breezy with possible rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: The first day of December will feature patchy clouds and sun, along with a return of some cooler air. Temperatures will max out in the low 40s to upper 30s. Winds could also be a bit breezy for the morning hours.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the region. Temperatures will range in the upper 40s to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey