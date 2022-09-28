Wednesday: Sun to start the day but clouds quickly rolling in. Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder are possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy with high temperatures right around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Clouds to start your Thursday, but we will see the sun begin to come back out as we see skies clear out. Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the low 60’s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny skies for your Feel Good Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60’s. Our day will start out with plenty of sunshine, and things will remain that way for much of the day. Some clouds will begin to roll in during the late afternoon hours.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy for your Saturday. Temperatures back down right around 60 degrees and we see dew points slightly increase into the 50’s. Will be mostly cloudy for much of the day but we have the chance to see some showers rolling in for the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday: Scattered on and off showers for your day on Sunday. High temperatures in the mid to low 60’s.

Monday: The chance for rain continues into your Monday and a new work week. Mostly cloudy with a couple showers for the first half of the day. Other wise mostly cloudy with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy for your day on Tuesday. High temperatures in the mid to low 60’s.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Adam Feick