Sunday night thunderstorms

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, Lows 69-72.
MONDAY: Cloudy, strong thunderstorms ongoing and widespread, Highs 73-75.
TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds, cooler, staying dry, Highs 74-77.
WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunshine, remains cool, Highs 76-78.
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable, Highs 77-79.
FRIDAY: A little warmer, very nice conditions, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Trending mainly dry and sunny, Highs near 84.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and staying nice, Highs 85-87.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler