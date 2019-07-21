Sunday night thunderstorms

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, Lows 69-72.

MONDAY: Cloudy, strong thunderstorms ongoing and widespread, Highs 73-75.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds, cooler, staying dry, Highs 74-77.

WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunshine, remains cool, Highs 76-78.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable, Highs 77-79.

FRIDAY: A little warmer, very nice conditions, Highs 80-83.

SATURDAY: Trending mainly dry and sunny, Highs near 84.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and staying nice, Highs 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler