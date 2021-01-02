Sunday will feel like a Monday: rainy and cloudy

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Rain beginning in the early morning and lasting through most of the day. We could see a brief mix in the early morning as well. The rain will taper off in the early evening leaving only a stay sprinkle possible. Expecting a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Mostly cloudy with a high of 41.

Monday: Chance of snow flurries for the first part of the day. Mostly cloudy, high of 39.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 41.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 42.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 40 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and we may see some light flurries, high of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler