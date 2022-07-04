MONDAY: Pleasant day for the Fourth of July today. Plenty of sunshine, but will be a little hot with highs in the upper 80’s.

TUESDAY: Highs remain in the mid to upper 80’s tomorrow. These warm to hot temperatures combined with the return of muggy conditions is going to help lead to likely PM thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Some showers and thunderstorms hanging around for your Wednesday morning. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80’s but with clearing leading to a sunny afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: Higher humidity and warmer temperatures helps continue the chance of storms for your Thursday. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to lower 80’s with the chance for some scattered Thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Likely chance for showers and storms returns Friday. Temperatures right around average in the lower 80’s.

SATURDAY: Rain clears out for the weekend, leading to partly cloudy skies for your Saturday. Highs remain average in the lower 80’s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns for the second half of your weekend. Sunny skies for your Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick