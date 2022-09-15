7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It felt like Fall across the Ohio Valley this morning with a slight chill in the air. We woke to temperatures in the mid-50s with patches of fog across the area. Once that lifted, which was a bit later, we did filter in more prominent sunshine. It was a nice change in pace to filter in more sunshine and recharge those vitamin D batteries. This will be the dominant trend moving forward as the ridge of high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures were back in the mid to upper 70s. It also felt very refreshing with no mugginess in the air. It may start to feel slightly sticky as we head into the weekend. Tonight, clouds will clear out with overnight lows back in the mid-50s for morning temperatures. Have a light jacket as you step out the door. There could be a few pockets of fog during the AM commute well.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will trend to be a bit warmer, maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It may start to feel slightly muggy as we head into the weekend. Sunset on Friday is around 7:30, so maybe grab a light jacket before you head to your local stadium. It will feel a bit warmer as you step outside Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases much of the same. Sunshine, some clouds, and dry weather. This will also mean a slight uptick in temperatures. We will max out in the lower 80s with dew points trending slightly sticky. The increase in temperatures will make it feel more like Summer compared to the Fall mornings we have been experiencing.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and blue skies yet again for the second half of the weekend. It will be great weather to be outdoors once again. We max out thermometers in the lower 80s. Clouds will start to increase late in the day.

MONDAY: A few more clouds in the sky as we begin the new week. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s. It will feel slightly sticky. There is a chance for a few afternoon showers and potential rumbles of thunder. The atmospheric setup right now is trending to be isolated pockets of heavy rain. This will be monitored over the next few days.

TUESDAY: Warmer air reigns supreme as we continue the dry and quiet spell. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies likely.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling more Summer like weather after the first official day of Fall has moved in. Daytime highs will trend to be in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the Ohio Valley. Temperature wise, we max out in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey